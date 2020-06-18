AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] – Analyzing the AVEO using Fundamentals and Trend Analysis

The share price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVEO] inclined by $6.25, presently trading at $5.16. The company’s shares saw 131.38% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.23 recorded on 06/17/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AVEO fall by -31.38% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.85 compared to -2.36 of all time high it touched on 06/15/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -41.36%, while additionally dropping -28.38% during the last 12 months.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AVEO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.16, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] sitting at -12.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 195.69. Its Return on Equity is 4.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics suggest that this AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -303.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.70. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has 16.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 80.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.23 to 11.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 10.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] a Reliable Buy?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.