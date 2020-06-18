Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] – Is this a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a bull run?

Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE: BDX] shares went higher by 0.34% from its previous closing of 236.46, now trading at the price of $237.27, also adding 0.81 points. Is BDX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.31 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BDX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 271.07M float and a 0.05% run over in the last seven days. BDX share price has been hovering between 286.72 and 197.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE:BDX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BDX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $237.27, with the high estimate being $300.00, the low estimate being $255.00 and the median estimate amounting to $277.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $236.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] sitting at 9.20% and its Gross Margin at 46.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.12. Its Return on Equity is 4.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics suggest that this Becton Dickinson and Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.87 and P/E Ratio of 71.46. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has 272.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 68.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 197.75 to 286.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 2.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] a Reliable Buy?

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.