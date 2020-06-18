Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] – Mismatched value: Check Out the Fundamental Analysis

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] took an upward turn with a change of 1.99%, trading at the price of $79.51 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.2 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.17M shares for that time period. BAH monthly volatility recorded 2.78%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.52%. PS value for BAH stocks is 1.47 with PB recorded at 12.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [NYSE:BAH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BAH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.51, with the high estimate being $95.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $84.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 54.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.46 and P/E Ratio of 23.34. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] has 139.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.37 to 82.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 3.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.