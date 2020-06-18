Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] – The merits and potential risks: A tempered look at BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] saw a change by -0.19% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $56.95. The company is holding 2.26B shares with keeping 2.26B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 34.06% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -16.67% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -12.84%, trading +24.45% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.26B shares valued at 13.6 million were bought and sold.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BMY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.95, with the high estimate being $81.00, the low estimate being $62.00 and the median estimate amounting to $73.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] sitting at 19.30% and its Gross Margin at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.96. Its Return on Equity is 2.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Bristol-Myers Squibb Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.62 and P/E Ratio of 70.40. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has 2.26B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 130.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 68.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 3.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.