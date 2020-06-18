Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]: Short-term bearish but long-term fundamentals getting better

Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: BYFC] shares went higher by 18.18% from its previous closing of 1.43, now trading at the price of $1.69, also adding 0.26 points. Is BYFC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.22 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BYFC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 7.54M float and a 22.46% run over in the last seven days. BYFC share price has been hovering between 2.03 and 1.04 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:BYFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give BYFC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.69, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.43.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] sitting at 61.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.19. Its Return on Equity is -1.00%, and its Return on Assets is -0.10%. These metrics suggest that this Broadway Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 182.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -384.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 63.28.

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] has 26.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.04 to 2.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 28.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.31. This RSI suggests that Broadway Financial Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] a Reliable Buy?

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.