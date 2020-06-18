Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] – The Fundamentals are a good enough reason to be bullish on CHNG

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] saw a change by 0.08% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.93. The company is holding 323.75M shares with keeping 287.85M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 93.04% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -32.10% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -8.79%, trading +93.04% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 323.75M shares valued at 2.4 million were bought and sold.

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CHNG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.93, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] is sitting at 4.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.94.

Fundamental Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 59.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] has 323.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.18 to 17.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.