Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] – 3 Facts you Should Read Before investing in CINF

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $62.06 after CINF shares went down by -1.83% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:CINF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CINF an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $62.06, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $54.00 and the median estimate amounting to $71.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] is sitting at 2.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.65. Its Return on Equity is 0.80%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Cincinnati Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.37 and P/E Ratio of 195.83. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has 162.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.07 to 118.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 5.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.