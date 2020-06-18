Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN]: Short-term bearish but long-term fundamentals getting better

Cohen & Company Inc. [AMEX: COHN] stock went up by 106.81% or 4.39 points up from its previous closing price of 4.11. The stock reached $8.50 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, COHN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 126.06% in the period of the last 7 days.

COHN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $18.90, at one point touching $4.30. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.25%. The 52-week high currently stands at 7.71 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 65.05% after the recent low of 2.77.

Cohen & Company Inc. [AMEX:COHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give COHN an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.50, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.11.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] sitting at -9.30% and its Gross Margin at 88.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.50. Its Return on Equity is -12.20%, and its Return on Assets is -0.10%. These metrics suggest that this Cohen & Company Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22,833.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 99.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 144.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2,357.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 44.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 35.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.00. Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.04.

Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] has 1.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.77 to 7.71. At its current price, it has moved up by 10.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 206.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 76.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.54. This RSI suggests that Cohen & Company Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] a Reliable Buy?

Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.