Comstock Holding Companies Inc. [CHCI] – Mismatched value: Check Out the Fundamental Analysis

The share price of Comstock Holding Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: CHCI] inclined by $2.31, presently trading at $2.40. The company’s shares saw 126.42% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.06 recorded on 06/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CHCI jumped by 0.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.20 compared to +0.02 of all time high it touched on 06/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 19.40%, while additionally dropping -14.47% during the last 12 months.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:CHCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Comstock Holding Companies Inc. [CHCI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give CHCI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.40, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.31.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Comstock Holding Companies Inc. [CHCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Comstock Holding Companies Inc. [CHCI] sitting at 5.60% and its Gross Margin at 15.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.84. Its Return on Equity is 79.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CHCI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Comstock Holding Companies Inc. [CHCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Comstock Holding Companies Inc. [CHCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.34 and P/E Ratio of 25.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. [CHCI] has 8.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 6.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 126.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 13.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Comstock Holding Companies Inc. [CHCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc. [CHCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.