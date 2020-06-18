Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] – The key to winning is to focus on the bigger picture

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.[PLAY] stock saw a move by -2.96% on Wednesday, touching 6.41 million. Based on the recent volume, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PLAY shares recorded 47.39M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] stock could reach median target price of $15.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] stock additionally went down by -6.18% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 40.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PLAY stock is set at -58.99% by far, with shares price recording returns by 233.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PLAY shares showcased -58.63% decrease. PLAY saw 48.80 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLAY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.24, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 09/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] sitting at 2.50% and its Gross Margin at 82.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.19. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PLAY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,129.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,093.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.25 and P/E Ratio of 46.98. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has 47.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 663.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.61 to 48.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 252.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 12.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.