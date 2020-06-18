DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] – A worthy stock for long-term investors

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] stock went down by -0.95% or -0.43 points down from its previous closing price of 45.18. The stock reached $44.75 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, XRAY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.78% in the period of the last 7 days.

XRAY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $45.49, at one point touching $44.325. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -26.48%. The 52-week high currently stands at 60.87 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -21.27% after the recent low of 31.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give XRAY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.75, with the high estimate being $66.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] sitting at 4.80% and its Gross Margin at 53.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.94. Its Return on Equity is 1.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.07 and P/E Ratio of 123.07. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has 220.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.58 to 60.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 4.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] a Reliable Buy?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.