DexCom Inc. [DXCM] – What next after Recent Momentum?

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] saw a change by 2.59% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $403.18. The company is holding 91.80M shares with keeping 91.67M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 191.57% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.93% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.93%, trading +115.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 91.80M shares valued at 1.14 million were bought and sold.

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For DexCom Inc. [DXCM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DXCM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $403.18, with the high estimate being $500.00, the low estimate being $266.00 and the median estimate amounting to $390.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $393.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DexCom Inc. [DXCM] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.55.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DexCom Inc. [DXCM] sitting at 11.90% and its Gross Margin at 64.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.45. Its Return on Equity is 18.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.50%. These metrics all suggest that DexCom Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 129.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 158.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 22.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 64.20 and P/E Ratio of 253.52. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has 91.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 138.28 to 428.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 191.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 6.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DexCom Inc. [DXCM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DexCom Inc. [DXCM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.