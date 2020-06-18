El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO]: Short-term bearish but long-term fundamentals getting better

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] took an upward turn with a change of 3.87%, trading at the price of $15.28 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.18 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 446.10K shares for that time period. LOCO monthly volatility recorded 5.09%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.99%. PS value for LOCO stocks is 1.24 with PB recorded at 2.13.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LOCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LOCO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.28, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] sitting at 9.50% and its Gross Margin at 49.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.66. Its Return on Equity is 11.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LOCO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 119.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.59 and P/E Ratio of 20.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] has 34.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 542.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.15 to 16.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 148.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 6.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.