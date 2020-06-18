Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] – Is there any real value to GPK Stock or is it vaporware?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] dipped by -0.42% on the last trading session, reaching $14.10 price per share at the time. Graphic Packaging Holding Company represents 288.90M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.95B with the latest information.

The Graphic Packaging Holding Company traded at the price of $14.10 with 2.67 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GPK shares recorded 3.65M.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GPK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.10, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] is sitting at 4.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 18.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.59. Its Return on Equity is 8.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GPK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 195.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 188.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.37 and P/E Ratio of 30.50. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has 288.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.40 to 16.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 5.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.