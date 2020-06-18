Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Target Price for HPE is $10.97 as Confirmed by 23 analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $10.04 after HPE shares went down by -3.55% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give HPE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.04, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] is sitting at 3.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.39.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 09/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] sitting at 0.00% and its Gross Margin at 33.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.63. Its Return on Equity is -0.20%, and its Return on Assets is -0.10%. These metrics suggest that this Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has 1.29B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.43 to 17.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 4.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] a Reliable Buy?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.