Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] – Is HLT worth Holding?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $76.42 after HLT shares went down by -2.34% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HLT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $76.42, with the high estimate being $102.00, the low estimate being $64.00 and the median estimate amounting to $79.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.25.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] sitting at 15.40% and its Gross Margin at 37.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.79. Its Return on Equity is -181.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics suggest that this Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] has 277.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.30 to 115.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 5.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] a Reliable Buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.