IAA Inc. [IAA] drops -1.04% – Is this a reason to worry?

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] stock went down by -1.04% or -0.45 points down from its previous closing price of 43.44. The stock reached $42.99 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IAA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.32% in the period of the last 7 days.

IAA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $43.42, at one point touching $42.59. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -16.91%. The 52-week high currently stands at 51.74 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 12.54% after the recent low of 21.79.

IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding IAA Inc. [IAA] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give IAA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.99, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $42.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for IAA Inc. [IAA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of IAA Inc. [IAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IAA Inc. [IAA] sitting at 21.40% and its Gross Margin at 37.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70. These measurements indicate that IAA Inc. [IAA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

IAA Inc. [IAA] has 133.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.79 to 51.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IAA Inc. [IAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of IAA Inc. [IAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.