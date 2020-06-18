IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]: Target Price for IAC is $300.05 as Confirmed by 19 analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] took an upward turn with a change of 1.44%, trading at the price of $292.32 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.34 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while IAC/InterActiveCorp shares have an average trading volume of 1.13M shares for that time period. IAC monthly volatility recorded 3.25%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.53%. PS value for IAC stocks is 5.01 with PB recorded at 10.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ:IAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give IAC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $292.32, with the high estimate being $330.00, the low estimate being $246.00 and the median estimate amounting to $295.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $288.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 75.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.61. Its Return on Equity is 4.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics suggest that this IAC/InterActiveCorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.91 and P/E Ratio of 263.83. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has 84.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.60 to 293.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 134.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 3.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] a Reliable Buy?

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.