Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] – What next after Recent Momentum?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: IART] dipped by -2.81% on the last trading session, reaching $48.60 price per share at the time. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation represents 85.19M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.13B with the latest information.

The Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation traded at the price of $48.60 with 1.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IART shares recorded 619.55K.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:IART]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give IART an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $48.61, with the high estimate being $67.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] is sitting at 3.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 64.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.82. Its Return on Equity is 1.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics suggest that this Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 98.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.78 and P/E Ratio of 158.89. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] has 85.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.21 to 65.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 4.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] a Reliable Buy?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.