Investor Insight: OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] Goes Ballistic – Investor Confidence on the Rise

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] opened at $27.13 and closed at $27.15 a share within trading session on 06/17/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.98% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $26.34.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] had 1.2 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.50M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.43%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.39%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 12.21 during that period and OMF managed to take a rebound to 46.29 in the last 52 weeks.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give OMF an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.34, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] sitting at 19.70% and its Gross Margin at 79.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.50. These measurements indicate that OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.39. Its Return on Equity is 18.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OMF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 401.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 377.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.43 and P/E Ratio of 4.89. These metrics all suggest that OneMain Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] has 136.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.21 to 46.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.40, which indicates that it is 7.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.