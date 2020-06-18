Investor Insight: Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] Goes Ballistic – Investor Confidence on the Rise

Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $3.28 after ORN shares went up by 11.95% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ORN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ORN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.28, with the high estimate being $7.40, the low estimate being $7.38 and the median estimate amounting to $7.39. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] sitting at 1.70% and its Gross Margin at 10.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.43. Its Return on Equity is 3.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Orion Group Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 61.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.68 and P/E Ratio of 18.45. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] has 29.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 93.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.53 to 5.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 114.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 10.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.