Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] – Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [NYSE: J] shares went higher by 0.35% from its previous closing of 85.12, now trading at the price of $85.42, also adding 0.3 points. Is J stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.2 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of J shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 128.97M float and a 0.65% run over in the last seven days. J share price has been hovering between 104.00 and 59.29 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [NYSE:J]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give J an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $85.42, with the high estimate being $115.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $100.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] sitting at 3.80% and its Gross Margin at 19.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90. Its Return on Equity is 14.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] has 132.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.29 to 104.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 4.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.