L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]: Target Price for LHX is $240.00 as Confirmed by 20 analysts

L3Harris Technologies Inc.[LHX] stock saw a move by 0.22% on Wednesday, touching 1.09 million. Based on the recent volume, L3Harris Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LHX shares recorded 217.30M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] stock could reach median target price of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] stock additionally went down by -7.39% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.81% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LHX stock is set at -2.52% by far, with shares price recording returns by 13.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LHX shares showcased -4.92% decrease. LHX saw 230.99 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 142.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LHX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $191.43, with the high estimate being $262.00, the low estimate being $219.00 and the median estimate amounting to $239.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $191.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] sitting at 8.60% and its Gross Margin at 28.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.20. L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.14 and P/E Ratio of 22.96. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has 217.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 142.01 to 230.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 3.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.