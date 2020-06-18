Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] – A worthy Stock for long-term investors

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE: LPX] dipped by -1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $24.20 price per share at the time. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation represents 112.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.66B with the latest information.

The Louisiana-Pacific Corporation traded at the price of $24.20 with 1.22 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LPX shares recorded 1.73M.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE:LPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LPX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.20, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] sitting at 0.10% and its Gross Margin at 14.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.29. Its Return on Equity is 0.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. These metrics suggest that this Louisiana-Pacific Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.95 and P/E Ratio of 14,235.29. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has 112.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.97 to 34.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 7.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] a Reliable Buy?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.