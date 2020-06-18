Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Price Aside, MAR Fundamentals Booming Beyond Compare

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $91.13 after MAR shares went down by -3.04% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Marriott International Inc. [MAR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MAR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $91.13, with the high estimate being $123.00, the low estimate being $74.00 and the median estimate amounting to $92.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $93.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is sitting at 3.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.32.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] sitting at 6.80% and its Gross Margin at 14.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.42. Its Return on Equity is 134.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MAR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,700.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 94.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,542.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 69.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.15 and P/E Ratio of 32.63. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has 325.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 153.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 6.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marriott International Inc. [MAR] a Reliable Buy?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.