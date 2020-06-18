Matador Resources Company [MTDR] – Why is it on the decline. A Focus on Fundamental Analysis?

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] opened at $10.49 and closed at $10.55 a share within trading session on 06/17/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.78% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $9.94.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] had 3.55 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.34M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.12%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.36%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.11 during that period and MTDR managed to take a rebound to 20.57 in the last 52 weeks.

Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Matador Resources Company [MTDR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MTDR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.94, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] sitting at 35.60% and its Gross Margin at 73.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.50. These measurements indicate that Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.72. Its Return on Equity is 12.50%, and its Return on Assets is 5.70%. These metrics all suggest that Matador Resources Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.81 and P/E Ratio of 5.03. These metrics all suggest that Matador Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has 116.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 20.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 795.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.70, which indicates that it is 12.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matador Resources Company [MTDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matador Resources Company [MTDR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.