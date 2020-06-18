MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] – What next after Recent Momentum?

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] stock went down by -8.19% or -0.23 points down from its previous closing price of 2.81. The stock reached $2.58 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MFA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.86% in the period of the last 7 days.

MFA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.775, at one point touching $2.57. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -68.11%. The 52-week high currently stands at 8.09 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -63.92% after the recent low of 0.32.

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MFA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.58, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $2.75 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] sitting at 46.80% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.80. These measurements indicate that MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.99. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MFA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 296.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.58.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has 451.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.32 to 8.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 706.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 18.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.