Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] – How low can NASDAQ:MCHP go? A return to Fundamental Analysis

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] saw a change by 0.78% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $104.59. The company is holding 240.10M shares with keeping 240.07M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 96.78% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.67% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.67%, trading +96.78% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 240.10M shares valued at 2.4 million were bought and sold.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MCHP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $104.59, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $117.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $103.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] is sitting at 4.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] sitting at 12.20% and its Gross Margin at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.98. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MCHP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 169.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 158.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.25 and P/E Ratio of 47.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has 240.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.15 to 113.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 4.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.