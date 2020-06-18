Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] Holding Strong: What’s pushing it?

Motorola Solutions Inc.[MSI] stock saw a move by -1.31% on Wednesday, touching 1.04 million. Based on the recent volume, Motorola Solutions Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MSI shares recorded 170.60M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] stock could reach median target price of $163.00.

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] stock additionally went down by -5.51% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.35% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MSI stock is set at -15.16% by far, with shares price recording returns by -5.49% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MSI shares showcased -13.22% decrease. MSI saw 187.49 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 120.77 compared to high within the same period of time.

Motorola Solutions Inc. [NYSE:MSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MSI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $140.06, with the high estimate being $202.00, the low estimate being $130.00 and the median estimate amounting to $163.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $141.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] is sitting at 4.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.30.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] sitting at 19.70% and its Gross Margin at 50.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.60. These measurements indicate that Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.49. Its Return on Equity is -98.30%, and its Return on Assets is 8.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MSI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 113.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17.

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] has 170.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 120.77 to 187.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 3.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.