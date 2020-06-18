National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] – A riskier no matter how short-term sentiments looks

National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EYE] opened at $29.61 and closed at $29.47 a share within trading session on 06/17/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.53% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $29.92.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EYE] had 1.26 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.27M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.81%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 11.70 during that period and EYE managed to take a rebound to 39.88 in the last 52 weeks.

National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EYE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EYE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.92, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 53.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.20. Its Return on Equity is 3.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this National Vision Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 114.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.38 and P/E Ratio of 97.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] has 80.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.70 to 39.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 155.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] a Reliable Buy?

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.