NCR Corporation [NCR] – A worthy Stock for long-term investors

NCR Corporation [NCR] saw a change by -6.07% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $18.09. The company is holding 128.00M shares with keeping 126.18M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 71.47% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -49.57% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 128.00M shares valued at 1.36 million were bought and sold.

NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to NCR Corporation [NCR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NCR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.09, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.26.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NCR Corporation [NCR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NCR Corporation [NCR] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 27.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.06. Its Return on Equity is 52.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that NCR Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NCR Corporation [NCR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 269.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 332.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. NCR Corporation [NCR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.13 and P/E Ratio of 5.76. These metrics all suggest that NCR Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

NCR Corporation [NCR] has 128.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.55 to 35.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 8.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NCR Corporation [NCR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NCR Corporation [NCR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.