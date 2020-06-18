NiSource Inc. [NI] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

NiSource Inc. [NI] took an downward turn with a change of -0.38%, trading at the price of $23.55 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.04 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while NiSource Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.48M shares for that time period. NI monthly volatility recorded 2.90%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.92%. PS value for NI stocks is 1.81 with PB recorded at 1.86.

NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding NiSource Inc. [NI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.55, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NiSource Inc. [NI] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NiSource Inc. [NI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NiSource Inc. [NI] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 73.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.86. Its Return on Equity is 3.70%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics suggest that this NiSource Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NiSource Inc. [NI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 162.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 154.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.61 and P/E Ratio of 47.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

NiSource Inc. [NI] has 383.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 30.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 3.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NiSource Inc. [NI] a Reliable Buy?

NiSource Inc. [NI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.