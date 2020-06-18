Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] – Is this a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a bull run?

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] took an downward turn with a change of -1.61%, trading at the price of $16.51 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.58 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Old Republic International Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.76M shares for that time period. ORI monthly volatility recorded 3.59%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.58%. PS value for ORI stocks is 0.72 with PB recorded at 0.96.

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Old Republic International Corporation [ORI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ORI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.51, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] sitting at 11.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.83. Its Return on Equity is 0.70%, and its Return on Assets is 0.20%. These metrics suggest that this Old Republic International Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.84.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.20 and P/E Ratio of 133.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has 300.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.88 to 24.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 4.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Old Republic International Corporation [ORI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.