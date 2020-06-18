Regency Centers Corporation [REG] – How low can NASDAQ:REG go? A return to Fundamental Analysis

Regency Centers Corporation[REG] stock saw a move by -4.50% on Wednesday, touching 1.03 million. Based on the recent volume, Regency Centers Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of REG shares recorded 167.91M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Regency Centers Corporation [REG] stock could reach median target price of $49.50.

Regency Centers Corporation [REG] stock additionally went down by -2.70% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.42% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of REG stock is set at -32.27% by far, with shares price recording returns by 24.00% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, REG shares showcased -24.15% decrease. REG saw 70.26 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 31.80 compared to high within the same period of time.

Regency Centers Corporation [NASDAQ:REG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Regency Centers Corporation [REG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give REG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $46.86, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $32.50 and the median estimate amounting to $49.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Regency Centers Corporation [REG] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Regency Centers Corporation [REG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regency Centers Corporation [REG] sitting at 17.00% and its Gross Margin at 72.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.35. Its Return on Equity is 2.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics suggest that this Regency Centers Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Regency Centers Corporation [REG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Regency Centers Corporation [REG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.44 and P/E Ratio of 63.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Regency Centers Corporation [REG] has 167.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.80 to 70.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 5.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Regency Centers Corporation [REG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation [REG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.