Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] – Mismatched value: Check Out the Fundamental Analysis

Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] saw a change by -1.30% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.65. The company is holding 112.89M shares with keeping 107.39M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.09% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.99% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -16.62%, trading +21.09% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 112.89M shares valued at 1.12 million were bought and sold.

Simmons First National Corporation [NASDAQ:SFNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SFNC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.65, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $17.50 and the median estimate amounting to $20.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] sitting at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.70. These measurements indicate that Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.97. Its Return on Equity is 9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SFNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.28.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.98 and P/E Ratio of 6.42. These metrics all suggest that Simmons First National Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] has 112.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.75 to 27.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 6.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.