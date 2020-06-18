Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] Price Aside, TALO Fundamentals Booming Beyond Compare

Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE: TALO] opened at $13.61 and closed at $13.85 a share within trading session on 06/17/20. That means that the stock dropped by -14.01% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.91.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE: TALO] had 1.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 532.75K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.54%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.02%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.00 during that period and TALO managed to take a rebound to 31.34 in the last 52 weeks.

Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE:TALO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Talos Energy Inc. [TALO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TALO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.91, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] sitting at 20.30% and its Gross Margin at 78.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.80. These measurements indicate that Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.31. Its Return on Equity is 28.70%, and its Return on Assets is 11.80%. These metrics all suggest that Talos Energy Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.17 and P/E Ratio of 2.06. These metrics all suggest that Talos Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] has 58.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 715.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.00 to 31.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 138.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. [TALO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.