Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] – Increased bearish sentiment favors TXRH the most

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ: TXRH] dipped by -3.73% on the last trading session, reaching $52.68 price per share at the time. Texas Roadhouse Inc. represents 69.42M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.50B with the latest information.

The Texas Roadhouse Inc. traded at the price of $52.68 with 1.36 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TXRH shares recorded 1.85M.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ:TXRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TXRH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.68, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $31.50 and the median estimate amounting to $51.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.42.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] sitting at 6.20% and its Gross Margin at 68.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.52. Its Return on Equity is 15.60%, and its Return on Assets is 7.20%. These metrics all suggest that Texas Roadhouse Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.67 and P/E Ratio of 26.50. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] has 69.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.15 to 72.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 6.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.