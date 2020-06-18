The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] drops -0.51% – Is this a reason to worry?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] saw a change by -0.51% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $195.19. The company is holding 360.20M shares with keeping 215.76M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 42.46% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -11.45% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.49%, trading +42.46% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 360.20M shares valued at 1.07 million were bought and sold.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $195.19, with the high estimate being $240.00, the low estimate being $141.00 and the median estimate amounting to $185.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $196.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] sitting at 8.80% and its Gross Margin at 76.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.29. Its Return on Equity is 29.20%, and its Return on Assets is 8.00%. These metrics all suggest that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.95 and P/E Ratio of 55.11. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has 360.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 69.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 137.01 to 220.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 2.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.