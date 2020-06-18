The Walt Disney Company [DIS] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] shares went lower by -0.67% from its previous closing of 118.44, now trading at the price of $117.65, also subtracting -0.79 points. Is DIS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 8.91 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DIS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.80B float and a -3.71% run over in the last seven days. DIS share price has been hovering between 153.41 and 79.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding The Walt Disney Company [DIS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DIS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $117.65, with the high estimate being $146.00, the low estimate being $101.00 and the median estimate amounting to $121.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $118.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.06.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] sitting at 9.70% and its Gross Margin at 36.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.83. Its Return on Equity is 6.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DIS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.78 and P/E Ratio of 39.70. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has 1.81B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 207.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.07 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 4.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Walt Disney Company [DIS] a Reliable Buy?

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.