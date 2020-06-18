Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] – A safe no matter how short-term sentiments looks

Ulta Beauty Inc. [NASDAQ: ULTA] shares went lower by -1.00% from its previous closing of 225.90, now trading at the price of $223.65, also subtracting -2.25 points. Is ULTA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.23 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ULTA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 53.84M float and a -6.19% run over in the last seven days. ULTA share price has been hovering between 368.83 and 124.05 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ulta Beauty Inc. [NASDAQ:ULTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give ULTA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $223.65, with the high estimate being $320.00, the low estimate being $220.00 and the median estimate amounting to $269.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $225.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.24.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] sitting at 8.20% and its Gross Margin at 34.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.04. Its Return on Equity is 23.70%, and its Return on Assets is 8.70%. These metrics all suggest that Ulta Beauty Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 89.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.46 and P/E Ratio of 29.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] has 56.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.05 to 368.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 4.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.