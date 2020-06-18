W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] – 3 Facts you Should Read Before investing in WRB

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] took an downward turn with a change of -0.41%, trading at the price of $58.32 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.0 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while W. R. Berkley Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.11M shares for that time period. WRB monthly volatility recorded 3.58%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.92%. PS value for WRB stocks is 1.32 with PB recorded at 2.02.

W. R. Berkley Corporation [NYSE:WRB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WRB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $58.32, with the high estimate being $68.00, the low estimate being $47.00 and the median estimate amounting to $57.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] sitting at 9.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.11. Its Return on Equity is 8.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WRB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.43 and P/E Ratio of 22.69. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] has 190.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.05 to 79.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 4.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.