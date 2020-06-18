Wabtec Corporation [WAB] – Mismatched value and price: Is it Worth Buying?

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $61.23 after WAB shares went down by -2.62% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Wabtec Corporation [NYSE:WAB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Wabtec Corporation [WAB], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WAB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $61.23, with the high estimate being $84.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $67.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wabtec Corporation [WAB] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wabtec Corporation [WAB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wabtec Corporation [WAB] sitting at 9.50% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.08. Its Return on Equity is 4.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics suggest that this Wabtec Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.58 and P/E Ratio of 26.57. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has 190.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.07 to 81.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 5.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wabtec Corporation [WAB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wabtec Corporation [WAB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.