Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] – Is WPG worth Holding?

Washington Prime Group Inc.[WPG] stock saw a move by -4.67% on Wednesday, touching 4.29 million. Based on the recent volume, Washington Prime Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WPG shares recorded 189.14M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock could reach median target price of $1.00.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock additionally went down by -17.74% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 48.88% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WPG stock is set at -75.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by -11.30% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WPG shares showcased -71.43% decrease. WPG saw 4.69 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.56 compared to high within the same period of time.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WPG an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.02, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] sitting at 17.90% and its Gross Margin at 63.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.11. Its Return on Equity is -0.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. These metrics suggest that this Washington Prime Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 384.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 515.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.42.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has 189.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 166.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 4.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 15.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.