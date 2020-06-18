WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] – 3 compelling analyses why it’s a riskier Investment

WEC Energy Group Inc.[WEC] stock saw a move by -0.44% on Wednesday, touching 1.43 million. Based on the recent volume, WEC Energy Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WEC shares recorded 315.40M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] stock could reach median target price of $92.00.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] stock additionally went down by -3.51% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WEC stock is set at 7.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by -13.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WEC shares showcased -0.23% decrease. WEC saw 109.53 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 68.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:WEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WEC an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.42, with the high estimate being $97.00, the low estimate being $79.00 and the median estimate amounting to $92.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is sitting at 2.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.89.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] sitting at 22.30% and its Gross Margin at 67.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.10. These measurements indicate that WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.51. Its Return on Equity is 11.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WEC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.45 and P/E Ratio of 24.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has 315.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.01 to 109.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 3.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.