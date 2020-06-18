Why Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] Should Be On Your Radar Moving Forward

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $1.95 after BLIN shares went up by 20.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give BLIN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.95, with the high estimate being $210.00, the low estimate being $210.00 and the median estimate amounting to $210.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] sitting at -58.20% and its Gross Margin at 53.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 58.30. These measurements indicate that Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -106.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -175.54. Its Return on Equity is 164.70%, and its Return on Assets is 54.60%. These metrics all suggest that Bridgeline Digital Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] has 3.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 3.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 266.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.73, which indicates that it is 14.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.