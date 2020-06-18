Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] moving down – What are the long-term prospects?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: WH] shares went lower by -2.70% from its previous closing of 47.00, now trading at the price of $45.73, also subtracting -1.27 points. Is WH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 91.21M float and a -2.78% run over in the last seven days. WH share price has been hovering between 63.66 and 14.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:WH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $45.73, with the high estimate being $61.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $56.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] sitting at 15.60% and its Gross Margin at 42.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.57. Its Return on Equity is 12.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 178.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 175.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 60.67 and P/E Ratio of 27.85. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] has 93.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.50 to 63.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 215.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.