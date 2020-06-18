Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] Price Analysis: NYSE:ZBH Bull Target $138.08 or Higher

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.[ZBH] stock saw a move by -2.28% on Wednesday, touching 1.05 million. Based on the recent volume, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZBH shares recorded 206.50M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] stock could reach median target price of $138.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] stock additionally went down by -4.63% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZBH stock is set at 8.42% by far, with shares price recording returns by 58.84% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZBH shares showcased -14.62% decrease. ZBH saw 161.11 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 74.37 compared to high within the same period of time.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ZBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ZBH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $128.07, with the high estimate being $175.00, the low estimate being $99.00 and the median estimate amounting to $138.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $131.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.37.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] sitting at 4.30% and its Gross Margin at 71.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80. Its Return on Equity is 3.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics suggest that this Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.51 and P/E Ratio of 70.69. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has 206.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.37 to 161.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 4.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.