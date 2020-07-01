European-Ride Hailing Startup Bolt Launch E-Bikes Service In Paris

Ride-hailing service Bolt disclosed Wednesday it has rolled out a new electric bike-sharing service in Paris. Bolt’s new bike service comes as people were in search of an alternative to avoid overcrowding on trains and buses.

Uber Technologies’s European rival also offers food delivery and scooter rental service. It is striving to grow its services to more European capitals this year. French Users will be able to hire the bike through the Bolt app.

The ride will begin after users unlock the bike using QR code. The unlocking process doesn’t cost anything to the user. The bike will cost 10 European cents per minute of hire.

Bolt started its work in 2013 and has now more than 30 plus million users in 30 plus countries. Initially, it targets small European markets and Africa. Bolt has expanded its business from ride-hailing to scooter sharing, food delivery, and now rolled out e-bike service.

Unit head at Bolt, Dmitri Pivovarov, unveiled that the Bolt is committed to providing the best services to its customers. It has seen growth in its business after people started coming out of COVID-19 lockdown.