Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] And Temasek Plans To Invest In Tokopedia

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] and Temasek Holdings Pte are in discussion regarding the $500 million-$1 billion funding in Indonesian e-commerce giant Tokopedia. Sources disclosed that Tokoepdia earlier engaged in talks with Amazon.com. Inc, Facebook Inc, and Microsoft Corp.

But it seems like Google and Temasek have been more active in their discussion with Tokopedia. The negotiation between Google and Tokopedia may conclude in the coming weeks.

Alphabet Inc. and Singapore’s state-owned investment company Temasek’s funding will be a boost for Southeast Asia’s largest e-commerce operators. US and European marketplace are slow in growth so the US largest internet giant is moving towards Asia for investment.

Previously, Facebook Inc. has invested in Indian Jio’s Platform and its Whatsapp decided to invest in Gojek. Co-founder and CEO of Tokopedia William Tanuwijaya have built the largest e-commerce operators after gaining support from Softbank Inc and from Jack Ma the co-founder of Alibaba Holdings Ltd.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] ended the trading of a day at $1469.93 and exhibited a change of 1.94% during the last trading session of Thursday. Its trading volume reached up to a volume of 2.86 million as compared to the average volume of 2.11 million.

It has generated a gross margin of 55.10%, an operating margin of 21.40%, and a profit margin of 20.70%. GOOGL has a day low and day high range of 1451.07-1488.52, respectively. It has moved up 45.70% from its 52-weeks low and decreased -3.97% from its 52-weeks high.