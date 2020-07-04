Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] Shares Data Regarding HIV-1 Capsid Inhibitor Lenacapavir (GS-6207)

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] today released data from an ongoing phase 1 study of Lenacapavir (GS-6207). The supporting data disclosed that a novel inhibitor of HIV-1 capsid function, lenacapavir (GS-6207), maintained treatment for at least six months following a single 900 mg dose.

The study disclosed that the Lenacapavir exhibited no negative effect. Lenacapavir is developed as a component of a long-acting regimen in combination with other antiretroviral agents. Lenacapavir damages the HIV capsid, a multimeric shell that help in viral replication throughout the viral life cycle.

The safety and effectiveness of Lenacapavir were studied in various clinical studies and have not yet been established. Lenacapavir has not gained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration yet and its safety and efficacy are not yet known.

